Lakers Rumors: Stephen A. Smith Says 'Very, Very Few Teams' Like Rob Pelinka

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly has few friends among NBA executives because of his time as an agent, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Monday's First Take.

"Rob Pelinka, a person that I respect as an agent, who was accomplished as an agent. But as an executive for the Los Angeles Lakers, whether they're telling the truth or lying, the story circulating throughout NBA circles is that very, very few teams like him because he's made a lot of enemies along the way.

"Folks don't return his phone calls, they don't pick up the phone to answer him when he does call. These are the things that they say about him. ... It may be grossly exaggerated. He may be being lied upon, but it's said about him consistently."

Pelinka represented a number of high-profile NBA players during his time as an agent, most notably Kobe Bryant and James Harden. He left his agency to become the Lakers' general manager under then-team president Magic Johnson in 2017.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.