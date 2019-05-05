La Liga Table 2019 Week 36: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Paul White/Associated Press

Real Madrid snapped a recent indifferent run of form by beating Villarreal 3-2 in La Liga on Sunday. Defeat is bad news for the Yellow Submarine, who remain just three points above the relegation zone.

Girona slipped into the bottom three after losing in Getafe then seeing Real Valladolid beat Athletic Bilbao at home. Getafe's win strengthens the club's grip on fourth place and a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, although Valencia moved up to fifth by putting six past relegated Huesca.

Elsewhere, Eibar earned a narrow win over Real Betis to stay on the cusp of the top 10.

Sunday Scores

Getafe 2-0 Girona

Eibar 1-0 Real Betis

Real Madrid 3-2 Villarreal

Real Valladolid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Huesca 2-6 Valencia

Standings

Mariano scored twice and Jesus Vallejo added a third as young and fringe players made the difference for Real after a defeat to Rayo Vallecano and a draw in Getafe. Striker Mariano put Los Merengues into the lead before Gerard Moreno hit back.

It was 2-1 to the hosts before the break thanks to 22-year-old centre-back Vallejo. Mariano doubled his tally four minutes after the restart, before Jaume Costa ensured a nervy finish by finding the net deep into stoppage time.

The race to finish behind Real is still on after Valencia's goal rush in Huesca. Daniel Wass opened the scoring after two minutes before a brace apiece from Santi Mina and Rodrigo Moreno staked Los Che into an unassailable position.

Xabier Etxeita's own goal made the task tougher for the hosts, who got goals from Gonzalo Melero and Alex Gallar, with the latter scoring from the penalty spot in injury time.

Huesca went down and Rayo will join them in the Segunda Division after Waldo Rubio's spectacular strike helped Valladolid see off Athletic.

The narrow win was enough for Valladolid, who have turned close victories into a speciality to aid their bid for survival:

Getafe have no such worries and are even making the Champions League seem like a genuine possibility after heaping more misery on Girona. Jorge Molina and Angel Rodriguez put the home side two up, with Borja Garcia being shown a red card in between to leave Girona with too much to do.

How Girona would welcome the comfort of mid-table mediocrity Eibar and Real Betis are experiencing. The former earned the chance to make fans happy in the club's final home game of the season thanks to Jose Angel Valdes' goal in first-half stoppage time.