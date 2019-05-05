Warriors News: Draymond Green, Steve Kerr Talk Stephen Curry's Slump vs. Rockets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 4: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 4, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is averaging 18.3 points per game in the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Houston Rockets, shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and 25.1 percent from three. 

For Curry, that represents a slump of fairly massive proportions. But the rest of the Warriors aren't too worried about their sharpshooting point guard. Draymond Green knows Curry will bounce back, as he told Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:

"I think Steph has a good balance of beating himself up and just moving on with life. And I think that's important. It's part of the reason he's the shooter that he is. I think if you talk to anyone who plays basketball the toughest thing is to miss shots and keep shooting. Your confidence wavers, you start to think—Steph will miss four in a row and then heat check the fifth one. Like from 35 feet. I don't know if that's good or bad but it [works] for him.

"So I know he don't make too much off it, as a competitor I know he's pissed with himself and I think that will bode well for us. Probably it's going to lead to some aggressiveness and we like when he's aggressive so I think he'll be fine."

Steve Kerr is expecting a bounce-back performance from Curry in Game 4 after he shot just 7-of-23 from the field and only hit two of his nine three-point attempts in Game 3.

"He's just really, really competitive and he gets locked in and he gets a little bit angry," Kerr said. "And he comes out with a lot of focus and a lot of fight so that's what we're expecting [Monday]."

So off was Curry in Game 3 that he even missed a dunk late in the contest. 

"It just wasn't my night," he said, per Friedell.

Curry has had more good performances in the postseason than bad, and history suggests his slump won't last long. For his career, Curry is averaging 25.8 points per game in 99 playoff appearances, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from threes. The shots will start falling again. There's little doubt about that amongst his teammates.

"It just happens sometimes," Andre Iguodala said of Curry's struggles and his misses near the basket. "We're all human. We all will have situations that normally don't happen to us, so not worried about that at all. He's fine. He is who he is—same way Kevin says, 'I'm Kevin Durant,' he's Steph Curry. I don't worry about it—he'll be fine."