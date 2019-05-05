Yankees Injury Updates on James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton, Didi Gregorius, More

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have been beset by injuries early in the 2019 season, but a number of players could be returning to action soon, like starting pitcher James Paxton, slugger Giancarlo Stanton and outfielder Clint Frazier.

General manager Brian Cashman updated the status of a number of injured players, including Aaron Hicks and shortstop Didi Gregorius:

It feels like about half of the Yankees' roster has hit the injured list this season, though it appears the darkest days are behind them. Miguel Andujar returned to action on Saturday, as did DJ LeMahieu. A number of players are on the cusp of returning, while Stanton getting at-bats is a positive sign.

Others will likely be sidelined for quite some time. Stars like Aaron Judge (oblique strain) and Luis Severino (lat strain) are facing an extended stay on the injured list.

And Paxton is the latest Yankee to head to the sidelines, as the team put him on the 10-day injured list with knee inflammation.

"It was just barking for some reason; I don't think it's going to be anything long term," Paxton said of his knee soreness, per Bob Klapisch of the New York Times.

Paxton added that it was an issue that he had been playing through all season, though he reached a tipping point during his Friday start.

"It just kind of got to a point where I was feeling it every pitch," he said, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com. "Other starts, I wasn't feeling it on every pitch. I was able to work through it a bit better."

Cashman said Sunday that Jonathan Loaisiga would take Paxton's place in the rotation, according to baseball reporter Jim Bowden. While there will be relief in New York that the injury wasn't more serious, losing Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) for any stretch is a tough blow for the already beleaguered Yankees.

Despite their rash of injuries, however, the Bronx Bombers have managed to start the season 18-14. Given both the quantity and quality of players who have missed time to injury, it's been an impressive and important response from the healthy Yankees.