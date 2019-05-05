Yankees' Luis Severino Won't Return from Injury Until After MLB All-Star Break

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed to reporters Sunday that starter Luis Severino will not return to the rotation before the All-Star break.

Severino, 25, is on the 60-day injured list due to a lat strain suffered in spring training. The Yankees ace said in April he does not know when the injury occurred.

"I was playing catch and I never [felt pain]," Severino told reporters. "[But] it just wasn't progressing. It was really slow. I [knew] something was going on ... inflammation, that goes quickly. So I knew it was something else."

Yankees doctors had initially diagnosed him with rotator cuff inflammation before a follow-up scan revealed the lat strain.

Severino is coming off an excellent 2018 season in which he posted a 19-8 record, 3.39 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while making his second straight All-Star team. The Yankees entered 2019 expecting Severino to anchor the top of their rotation.

New York's pitching staff has performed better than expected with Severino sidelined, sitting ninth in team ERA and fifth in batting average against. Domingo German, James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka have each performed well as starters, and the Yankees bullpen is starting to settle after a rough start.

Severino's long-term health is the Yankees' top priority, so it's no surprise to see them take a cautious approach. Severino is yet to begin throwing and will need time in the minors to work his way back into game shape.

If Severino can get back into the rotation fully healthy, the Yankees will likely wind up with the best July "pickup" in the AL East.