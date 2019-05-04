Raptors' Pascal Siakam Doubtful for Game 4 vs. 76ers with Calf Contusion Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors could be without one of their top players, forward Pascal Siakam, against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Sunday.

According to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun, the Raptors have listed Siakam as doubtful with a calf contusion.

In Thursday's 116-95 Game 3 loss to Philly, Siakam played 34 minutes and finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

The Raptors face a 2-1 deficit in the series and need a road win in Game 4 to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.

