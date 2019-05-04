Maurizio Sarri Says Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Have Back Injury for Rest of Career

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said midfield star Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely struggle with his back injury problems for the remainder of his career.

Loftus-Cheek, 23, has battled through recurring back issues to enjoy a breakthrough campaign under Sarri, but the manager fears the problem will never fully go away. Sarri told Sky Sports:

"We have to control him.

"He needs a particular way of training, for sure. I think [he will suffer the problems] for a long period, probably forever.

"But we can avoid an operation. In the last month he has been able to train every day, so, for us, it's really very important. Now he is fit, and I am really very happy with him."

Despite numerous setbacks, Loftus-Cheek has made 37 appearances for the Blues this season, racking up eight goals and five assists across all competitions.

The player opened up on his problems earlier this season and said he has a "big curve" in his back but hadn't felt the issue in a while, now using yoga as a treatment to stave off his old concern.

Loftus-Cheek has appeared in Chelsea's last 13 Premier League games. He most recently set up Pedro for the equaliser in Thursday's 1-1 UEFA Europa League semi-final draw in their first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle praised that performance and suggested Sarri should promote the player more within his ranks, adding the best is yet to come, per BT Sport:

The playmaker doesn't allow his 6'3" frame to get in the way of his dribbling ability, either, and shined in the absence of the benched Eden Hazard against Eintracht, per Squawka:

Loftus-Cheek has earned 10 caps for England since making his senior debut in 2017, and there's a good chance manager Gareth Southgate will call the midfielder up for this summer's UEFA Nations League finals.

The Three Lions face the Netherlands in their semi-final in June, but Sarri suggested he'd prefer to see Loftus-Cheek miss the competition and concentrate on his fitness over the summer: "I will be happy for him [if he is selected], but I think it is better for him to try to recover completely."

Sarri's opinion on Loftus-Cheek's injury appears to have changed since the beginning of April, when he suggested the back problem wouldn't be a long-term concern, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Having joined Chelsea's academy at the age of eight, there are many who wish to see homegrown Loftus-Cheek succeed at Stamford Bridge, where he has a contract until the summer of 2021.

His displays this season have shown what he's capable of when fit and given the platform to thrive, although Sarri believes his back issue could play a factor for the rest of his playing days.