Every NBA Team's 2019 Free-Agency Big Board

Target A: Kevin Durant

This was a culture-changing campaign for the Brooklyn Nets, and several sources told SNY's Anthony Puccio the team's turnaround will resonate with this summer's top free agents. If Durant wants a change of scenery, Brooklyn has a major market, an improving young nucleus and a development-focused coaching staff to entice him.

"The process we went through this year ... it's going to attract free agents," general manager Sean Marks said, per Puccio. "People are going to want to play here. They're going to want to play for Kenny [Atkinson], they're going to want to play in Brooklyn, they're going to play for this ownership group. We have a lot of things going for us."

The Nets could maneuver to double-max-contract cap space, meaning Durant could handpick a running mate. As a bonus, Brooklyn already has a close connection in 24-year-old swingman Caris LeVert, who referred to Durant as "like a big brother," per Puccio.

If Durant has his sights set on the Big Apple, the Nets can present the city's strongest on-court sales pitch.

Target B: Kawhi Leonard

How's this for a consolation prize? The Durant-Leonard debate is a 1a-1b discussion, and the Nets will have zero issues with putting the full-court press on both superstar swingmen. Leonard's recent durability issues are likely what tilts the conversation slightly in Durant's favor.

But Leonard would be equally brilliant for Brooklyn. The 27-year-old just pumped in personal bests of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and he already has a pair of Defensive Player of the Year awards in his trophy case. When healthy, he might be the Association's most complete two-way player.

Target C: Kyrie Irving

No offense to D'Angelo Russell, but Irving tops the team's point guard wish list because he has a higher ceiling and floor. For each of the past three seasons, Irving has averaged at least 23 points and five assists per game while shooting 40-plus percent from three. Stephen Curry is the only player to match that.

While the Nets would gladly take Irving as their solo summer splash, he would ideally come as a package deal with Durant or Leonard. Irving is a really good focal point, but as an All-Star sidekick, he's about as good as it gets.

Target D: D'Angelo Russell

It's a good thing Russell has already learned about the business side of basketball, because this summer may provide another harsh reminder.

The 23-year-old engineered a full-fledged breakout, averaging multiple career highs and making his initial All-Star appearance. But since Brooklyn can add an elite player or two, Russell is either a back-burner option to return or even a possible sacrifice to chase a greater goal.

Target E: Nikola Mirotic

If the Nets don't add a pair of stars this summer, they'll have money to rain on their supporting cast. Mirotic could be all kinds of fun under Atkinson as a 6'10", quantity-plus-quality marksman.