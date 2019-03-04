Celtics Rumors: Suns to Push for Terry Rozier After Rejected Offseason Trade

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier plays against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns reportedly want Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, league sources believe the Suns are "likely to make a strong push" for Rozier this offseason. He is set to be a restricted free agent and was already on Phoenix's radar as a potential trade candidate.

The Suns reportedly offered Boston a protected first-round pick to land Rozier prior to the 2018-19 season, according to O'Connor, but the Celtics turned it down and asked for an unprotected first-rounder instead.

Rozier is only 24 and would fit Phoenix's rebuilding timeline alongside notable youngsters such as Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker. He is averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per night this season while shooting 34.6 percent from three-point range.

While Rozier's production this season may cast doubt over his ability to become a franchise building block in Phoenix, he proved what he can do with a more significant role in last season's playoffs. With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while helping to lead the Celtics to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Irving leaves the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent in July, Rozier could be a natural replacement in the starting lineup. Since the Celtics will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet Rozier signs, the Suns may need to splurge on him to deter them from exercising their right of first refusal.   

