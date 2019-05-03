Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Rich Paul Haven't Asked LA to Hire Tyronn Lue as HC

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers hire Tyronn Lue as their next head coach, it won't be because of pressure from LeBron James or Rich Paul.

Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, James and Paul haven't told the Lakers who they should hire to lead the team.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on ESPN 710's Mason & Ireland (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Anthony Irwin) she thought Monty Williams was favored to be hired, but "everyone in the league has told him not to take the job.”

Williams was taken out of the running Friday when the Phoenix Suns announced they agreed to terms him to become their next head coach.

After Williams was off the board, Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were "proceeding toward" making Lue an offer and they weren't going to interview any new candidates.

Lue seems like an obvious fit for the Lakers because of his connection with James. The 42-year-old spent two-plus season as James' head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title together during the 2015-16 campaign.

James' first season in Los Angeles turned into a mess. The team finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The four-time NBA MVP missed a career-high 27 games, including 17 straight from Dec. 27 through Jan. 29 due to a groin injury.