Knicks Rumors: Ex-Lakers F Reggie Bullock Agrees to 2-Year, $21M Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 1, 2019

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 15: Reggie Bullock #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Los Angeles 111-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Reggie Bullock has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the New York Knicks, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Bullock's agent, David Bauman, told Charania the news.

The 28-year-old averaged 11.3 points on 41.2 percent shooting for the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. The six-year veteran is a three-point specialist who has knocked down 39.2 percent of his career shots beyond the arc. He notably hit seven threes en route to a career-high 33 points on Dec. 19.

The Los Angeles Clippers drafted the ex-North Carolina Tar Heel 25th overall in 2013. The Clips traded to the Phoenix Suns in January 2015 before his new team dealt him to the Pistons six months later.

Bullock rode the bench for two years but carved out a starting-lineup gig in 2017-18. In 62 games (52 starts), the 6'7" wing scored a career-high 11.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting. He was also scorching hot from deep thanks to a 44.5 percent three-point rate.

The Lakers traded for Bullock in search of outside shooting en route to a potential playoff stretch run, but the ex-Piston struggled in purple and gold, scoring 9.3 points per game and hitting only 34.3 percent of his threes.

Injuries have prevented Bullock from playing a full season; his 63 games played last year stand as a career high. However, he could be a great addition for New York in a league in which teams are shooting more three-pointers than ever.

If he returns to his 2017-18 form, then Bullock should be a key contributor.

