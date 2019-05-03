Yankees News: Miguel Andujar to Return from Shoulder Injury Saturday

New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar takes batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday April 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees finally received some good news on the injury front with third baseman Miguel Andujar returning this weekend. 

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Andujar will be activated from the injury list prior to Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins

     

