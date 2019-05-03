EPL Table: Friday's Week 37 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Everton's bid to finish as the best team outside the top six in the Premier League gathered momentum following a 2-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Friday night.

The Toffees took all three points to move up to eighth, just a point shy of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who host already-relegated Fulham on Saturday. A Ben Mee own goal and a rare finish from Seamus Coleman helped Everton maintain impressive form on home soil, while Burnley's latest defeat on their travels leaves them 15th but still assured of another season in England's top flight.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +67, 92

2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54

8. Everton: 37, 15, +8, 53

9. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51

10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46

12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -5, 43

13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42

14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42

15. Burnley: 37, 11, -21, 40

16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31

19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14

Everton upped the tempo from the off against a Burnley team set up to defend in numbers. Tracking Richarlison and Bernard between the lines proved a problem for the Clarets.

It was the former who drifted centrally 18 minutes in to thunder a shot towards goal that found the net thanks in large part to a touch off Mee.

The lead was doubled two minutes later when Coleman headed in after Tom Heaton had clawed away a shot from enterprising left-back Lucas Digne.

Richarlison has been a major success since manager Marco Silva, the man who signed him for Watford in 2017, brought the Brazilian with him to the blue half of Merseyside last summer.

Unfortunately, a nagging injury meant Richarlison had to leave the pitch not long after the restart:

Theo Walcott replaced Everton's attacking talisman, but the hosts were unable to add more goals in front of supporters witnessing the final home game of the season. This was their fourth Goodison win in a row, joining recent high-profile victories over Arsenal and Manchester United.

Those results and performances offer genuine hope for next season as well as evidence of progress being made on Silva's watch:

The Portuguese can push this team up a level next season into becoming a genuine challenger to the established order of the top six. By contrast, Burnley's run to survival has been impressive, but manager Sean Dyche likely knows the next campaign will be just as tough a slog.