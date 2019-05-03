Giants Rumors: Outfielder Gerardo Parra to Be Designated for Assignment

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Gerardo Parra will reportedly be designated for assignment after hitting .198 with one home run through his first 30 appearances of 2019.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the update Friday. Parra "may have trade value" if the Giants look to move him during the 10-day DFA period, per Heyman.

The 31-year-old Venezuela native signed a one-year contract with the Giants that included an invitation to spring training. He made the team's 25-man roster for Opening Day by posting a terrific .341/.388/.614 across 18 spring games.

Parra failed to match that production while getting consistent playing time at both corner outfield spots for San Francisco during the season's first month.

The two-time Gold Glove Award winner admitted in March the Giants roster appeared full when everyone was healthy, but he hoped to find a niche.

"I feel like I'm family here and I'm happy for that," he told reporters. "I don't think this team needs anything. It's a great team. Just play hard every day and see what happens."

Although he struggled at that plate, he continued to provide high-end defense with four Defensive Runs Saved across 216 innings, per FanGraphs.

Parra, who owns a career .726 OPS in addition to his ability to play all three outfield spots, could be a solid fourth outfielder for a club in need of depth.