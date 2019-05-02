Lakers HC Rumors: LeBron James' 'Preference' Is Tyronn Lue over Monty Williams

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James' "preference is with [former Cleveland Cavaliers coach] Ty Lue" over Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams in the Los Angeles Lakers' head-coaching search, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski made it clear where James stands in the matter during an appearance on NBA Countdown on Thursday night, though he noted the four-time league MVP is not getting involved in the matter:

Wojnarowski noted that James' familiarity with Lue factors into his stance.

Marc Stein of the New York Times also tweeted on Thursday that James' presence makes Lue the "obvious" pick:

Lue was a member of ex-Cavs coach David Blatt's staff when James returned to Cleveland in 2014. He took over for Blatt as head coach midway through the 2015-16 season and helped guide the franchise to its most successful run ever.

Lue compiled a 128-83 record over parts of four seasons with the Cavaliers and went 41-20 over the course of three postseasons, making three consecutive NBA Finals appearances. In 2016, Cleveland became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals while capturing its first-ever championship.

After James left for Los Angeles in free agency last summer, though, Lue's days in Cleveland became numbered. He was fired in October following an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 campaign.

James took to Twitter to offer his support to his former coach following the dismissal while also saying "U know how to find me":

That came after Lue revealed during an NBA TV interview last summer that James told him he was his "favorite guy" and he "loved" being coached by him:

Lue and Williams have been viewed as two of the top candidates for the Lakers job since Luke Walton and the team "mutually agreed" to go their separate ways earlier this month.