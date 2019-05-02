White Sox Place SP Carlos Rodon on IL; Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox placed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to left elbow inflammation.

Pitcher Lucas Giolito (hamstring) was activated in a corresponding roster move and will start Thursday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Rodon is coming off a rough Wednesday outing that saw him surrender three runs on five hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. Six of his 11 outs came via strikeout, however.

After the game, White Sox manager Rick Renteria revealed the southpaw has been plagued by blisters this season.

"He has something he's always dealing with," Renteria said, according to the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein. "... A little blister develops on the finger. (The trainers) put something in it. Every single outing he has it. ... He has it under control."

Rodon is coming off a respectable 2018 in which he went 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. However, the first month-plus of the 2019 campaign has produced mixed results for the 2014 third overall pick.

The 26-year-old is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP through seven starts. He's struck out 46 batters in 34.2 innings.

He's had four outings in which he's allowed three hits or fewer and no more than two earned runs. He's also had three showings in which he has failed to log at least five innings, and he has not gotten through four frames in either of his last two starts.

Rodon, who is making $4.2 million this year, is under club control through 2021.