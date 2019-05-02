Warriors' Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant's Playoffs: 'Best I've Ever Seen Him Play'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Since Kevin Durant decided to remind the world he's Kevin Durant, he's hoisted the Golden State Warriors on his back and gone on a scoring tear that's righted the ship for the defending champs.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has noticed.

"This is the best I've ever see him play," Kerr told reporters Thursday of Durant. "I'm biased, but I think he's the best player in the league."

Durant has averaged 38.3 points over his last six games since he drew criticism during the Warriors' early struggles against the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1. He's scored no fewer than 29 points during that span and has led the Warriors in scoring in each contest.

