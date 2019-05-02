Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd Headline USA's 2019 Women's World Cup Roster

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The United States' Women's national team released their squad list Thursday for the upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup, headlined by the likes of Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh.

The team released a short video to hype the announcement:

Here is a look at the full squad:

The Americans will start the 2019 World Cup as defending champions and face Thailand, Chile and Sweden in the group stages. They'll play three more friendlies in May before their first World Cup match on June 11 against Thailand.

The Stars and Stripes haven't been at their best so far in 2019, falling well short of the expectations in the SheBelieves Cup and winning four of their seven matches this year.

There are bags of talent throughout the squad, however. The defence is led by the likes of Becky Sauerbrunn and Ali Krieger, while in midfield, Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan are among the standouts.

The inclusion of Krieger is a surprise. Per Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports, the 34-year-old has played just once for the team in the last 25 months, featuring in the 6-0 rout of Belgium.

Sports writer RJ Allen questioned the decision, as well as the inclusion of Morgan Brian:

The Stars and Stripes' biggest strength lies in attack where Morgan and Lloyd are supported by the likes of Pugh, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe.

Alyssa Naeher will be the likely starter in goal, in what will be her first major tournament in that role. The 31-year-old will be tasked with filling the big gloves left behind by Hope Solo.