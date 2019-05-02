Jordi Alba Says Barcelona Will Not Be Able to Replace 'Unique' Lionel Messi

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has said the club will not be able to replace Lionel Messi when he retires from the game.

Messi produced yet another extraordinary performance on Wednesday, as his two goals helped Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final. His second goal was a pinpoint long-range free-kick.

After the game, Alba spoke of how influential Messi is to the Blaugrana cause and said he doesn't think there will be another player like him.

"Messi is simply unique," he said, per Football Espana. "We are never going to find another player like him, and Barcelona will miss him when he retires."

While Alba is clearly thinking about the future, in the present, Messi remains a force of nature and looks capable of carrying the Blaugrana to the treble this season. Already Barcelona have won La Liga, and they're in the final of the Copa del Rey, too.

They are also in a strong position to make it to the Champions League final following Messi's heroics. This amazing free-kick gave Liverpool a mountain to climb (U.S. only):

As Dominic King of the Daily Mail relayed, even the man himself commented on how good the free-kick was:

Alba, who has long been a key man for Barcelona, also played his part in the win. His whipped cross from the left flank was turned in by Luis Suarez in the first half, breaking the deadlock in what was an even game:

Prior to Messi's two goals, Liverpool were well in the game, as they were controlling possession and creating chances. Sadio Mane and James Milner both missed opportunities to score an equaliser at 1-0.

The profligacy ultimately cost Liverpool, as Messi showcased his ruthlessness. While he was able to walk his first goal into an unguarded net, few expected him to get the better of Alisson from such a long way out with his free-kick.

As Spanish football journalist Andy West noted, Messi has been producing magical moments at this crucial point in the competition for years:

Football journalist Musa Okwonga commented on how demoralising it must be for opposition players to come up against Messi:

It will be a sad day for Barcelona when Messi eventually walks away from the sport, as he has accomplished so much with the club. The free-kick was his 600th goal for the Blaugrana, and on Saturday he helped them win the La Liga title—he has now won that prize a staggering 10 times.

However, while Messi has had to adapt his game, there are no signs of him slowing down any time soon. His contract with the club runs until 2021, and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said in April to ESPN (h/t Allan Valente of Sky Sports) they are hopeful of extending those terms further.