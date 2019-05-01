Report: Marshawn Lynch Would Return to Raiders If They Wanted Him

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch's "retirement" might be short-lived.

The former Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders running back reportedly would return to the Raiders if the team wanted him, according to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

That followed a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Lynch was calling his football career quits.

Lynch, 33, appeared in just six games for the Raiders last season, rushing for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries. He was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders in late October after he suffered a groin injury.

The Raiders appeared to be preparing for life after Lynch at the NFL draft, however, drafting Alabama's Josh Jacobs with one of their three first-round picks.

"If you're listening Josh, I encourage you to get some rest, because we're gonna run you a lot,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said after the draft, per Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News. "We're gonna give you a great opportunity."

General manager Mike Mayock was effusive in his praise of the running back, per Schneidman:

"The explosion, quickness that he brings—and remember, if you're gonna play for Jon Gruden as a running back, you gotta pass protect and you gotta catch the football and this is a three-down back," he said. "He's explosive, he's tough, we've watched him pass protect and he's got really good natural hands, so he brings versatility on the offensive side."

Jacobs is the projected starter, but his likely backup, Isaiah Crowell, is done for the season after tearing his Achilles during a Tuesday workout, according to Schefter. He's set to have surgery next week.

But, with the Raiders reportedly re-signing Doug Martin on Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Lynch's services may not be required in Oakland. The team also has Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington on the depth chart.

It's possible the Raiders might want Lynch's bruising, physical style as a complement to Jacobs and Martin, but at this point it seems unlikely.