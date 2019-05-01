Saints Rumors: Eli Apple's Contract Option Declined, Will Be Free Agent in 2020

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints reportedly declined the fifth-year option in cornerback Eli Apple's contract Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

By declining the option, Apple can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 season provided he and Saints don't come to terms on a contract extension.

The Saints acquired Apple from the New York Giants in October for a 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick. In 10 games for the Saints, Apple registered 52 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

Had New Orleans exercised the option, it would have paid Apple nearly $13.7 million during the 2020 season.

Apple entered the NFL to plenty of fanfare as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Giants. The former Ohio State standout struggled to establish himself as a quality starter, though, and had just one interception in his first two seasons combined.

That led to New York trading him last season after just two games. With most of his production coming as a member of the Saints, Apple enjoyed a career year with 75 tackles, 14 passes defended, two picks and one forced fumble.

Even so, the Saints struggled against the pass as a whole, as they were 29th in passing yardage allowed and tied for 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed, although some of that had to do with the opposition playing from behind.

Although Apple's long-term future is unclear, he is set to enter 2019 as a starting corner for the Saints opposite fellow Ohio State alum Marshon Lattimore.

A big year from Apple could help him land a substantial contract on the market, or it could compel New Orleans to re-sign him since Lattimore and Patrick Robinson are the only accomplished cornerbacks under contract beyond 2019.