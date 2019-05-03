Premier League Week 37 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool's battle with Manchester City in the Premier League title race may take its most decisive turn in the season's penultimate week. Ironically, the Reds could be undone by a familiar face in the form of Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez, who won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Anything less than a win at St James' Park on Saturday will hand the initiative to Manchester City. The champions hold a one-point lead and host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

Points in the battle to finish fourth will also be at a premium, with all three rivals in action on Sunday. Chelsea lead the race and host Watford, while Manchester United, trailing the Blues by three points, face Huddersfield Town away.

The day concludes with Arsenal having a chance to snap a three-game losing streak when Brighton & Hove Albion visit the Emirates Stadium.

Week 37 Fixtures (Schedule, TV Info and Picks)

Friday, May 3

Everton vs. Burnley: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Everton)

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Draw)

West Ham United vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (Draw)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Wolves)

Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, NBC/BT Sport 1 (Palace)

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Liverpool)

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea vs. Watford: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (Chelsea)

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (United)

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Arsenal)

Monday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leicester City: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Manchester City)

Live-Streaming Links: Sky Go. BT Sport App. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Liverpool know well about Benitez and his ability to manufacture results in big games. It's something the Reds should fear since the Spaniard has engineered key wins to guarantee the Magpies' top-flight safety for another season.

Newcastle have already beaten City at home and have the athleticism in defence along with the pace and power up top, to stun Liverpool. The latter qualities are taken care of by Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

Their combination has proved crucial during the run-in, with Perez in prolific form:

Perez has been dealing with a hip injury but has returned to training, according to Lee Ryder of The Chronicle.

If Newcastle's primary goalscorers can find joy against PFA Player of the Year Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, City's title hopes will receive a timely boost.

Liverpool's best best to counter the threat posed by the Magpies will be to rely on their own match-winners up front. Sadio Mane and the league's leading scorer Mohamed Salah will ensure the hosts can't leave themselves undermanned at the back.

The presence of Mane and Salah, along with the 41 league goals they've accrued between them, means Liverpool should pinch a result from a close game.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Unlike Liverpool, who host Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday, City will be well rested by the time the Foxes visit the sky blue half of Manchester. The champions have been hit by the injury bug at the worse time, with midfielder destroyer Fernandinho and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne both dealing with problems.

Fortunately, the Citizens possess enviable strength in depth. David Silva, Ilkay Gunodgan and Bernardo Silva ensure there is still enough craft from the middle of the park.

Yet it's up top where City remain most effective. Sergio Aguero leads the line in hot pursuit of Salah in both the title race and top scorers charts.

Manager Pep Guardiola can put Leroy Sane or PFA Young Player of the Year Raheem Sterling around Aguero. Alternatively, he could turn to former Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, who inspired the Foxes to a famous title win in 2016.

The partnership between Mahrez and striker Jamie Vardy was the key to Leicester's Cinderella season. Vardy is still scoring, having bagged a brace during last week's 3-0 win over Arsenal.

City will be wary of Vardy's penchant for scoring against the division's heavyweights:

Ensuring Vardy struggles for chances will depend on Silva and Co. winning the battle against Leicester's creative engine room and denying James Maddison and Youri Tielemans possession.