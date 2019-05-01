Steve Kerr 'Didn't Even Notice the Officiating' in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Storylines following Game 1 of the NBA playoff series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors revolved around Houston's criticism of the officiating.

If comments from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni are any indication, that won't be the case following Game 2, which Golden State won 115-109 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Kerr said the following in his postgame press conference:

D'Antoni told reporters "[the officials] didn't determine anything."

Free throws and personal fouls were nearly dead even in Game 2. The Rockets had 25 free throws and 21 personal fouls, while the Warriors took 24 attempts from the line and picked up 23 personals.

The numbers were similarly close in Game 1, but much debate ensued on the Warriors' closeouts against Rockets guard James Harden's three-point shooting.

"I just want a fair chance, man," Harden told reporters immediately after the game. "Call the game how it's supposed to be called and that's it. And I'll live with the results. We all know what happened a few years back with Kawhi. That can change the entire series. Just call the game the way it’s supposed to be called and we'll live with the results. It's plain and simple."

The storylines didn't stop in the couple of days between games.

Chatter surrounded the assignment of Scott Foster as the Game 2 referee: Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden has fouled out of four games during his career, three of which were called by Foster.

Houston point guard Chris Paul also made remarks directed at Foster, saying it was "Scott Foster at his finest" when he received a technical from the crew chief earlier this season.

However, the Foster-Rockets history turned out to be much ado about nothing Tuesday. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni even said before the contest that Foster was "one of the best [referees] in the game."

Houston will host Game 3 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the game.