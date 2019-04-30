Kyrie Irving on Pivotal Game 3 vs. Bucks: This Is Why Celtics Traded for Me

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-102 to knot their NBA Eastern Conference second-round postseason series at one game apiece on Tuesday.

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was undeterred after the loss, however, and seemed ready to roll for Game 3 on Friday:

"This is what I signed up for," Irving said. "This is what Boston traded for me for. Being able to go back in the trenches, get ready for another battle on Friday. You know, this is what you live for. Basketball is fun when it comes like this, when you have to respond. This is the type of basketball you want to be playing this time of year."

The Celtics crushed the Bucks 112-90 in Game 1, but Milwaukee stormed back in Game 2 thanks to a 39-18 third-quarter edge.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.