Jurgen Klopp Responds to Lionel Messi's 'Threat' Ahead of Champions League Tie

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to comments made by Lionel Messi at the start of the season ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Camp Nou.

Messi promised his team would "do everything possible" to lift the European Cup, but Klopp says his team are equally determined to be crowned Champions League winners, per David Maddock at the Mirror.

"Messi said before the start of the season that they wanted to bring back this cup. That sounded already like a threat to me!"

"Now we are here, we want to go to the final as well. Will we suffer? 100 per cent. Will there be moments where we have chances? 100 per cent.

"We cannot do more, we do not need extra motivation. We are fighting like crazy. We want to stay in this competition, to get a result tomorrow that gives us a good chance to do it at home. Whatever that result is, we want it."

The Reds head into the match in fine form and have won their last 10 games in a row in all competitions.

Their form has seen Klopp nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award:

Yet the German has never tasted victory as a manager in eight matches in Spain, a statistic that does not appear to concern the Reds boss:

Liverpool have received a welcome boost ahead of the match. The club announced that Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all fit and in the squad to face Barca:

Klopp is well aware of the threat his side faces at the Camp Nou, particularly from Messi:

The Barcelona captain scored his 34th La Liga goal of the season on Sunday to help his side clinch La Liga, and he has 10 goals in eight Champions League appearances.

Finding a way to deal with the Argentinian will be crucial for Klopp and Liverpool as they bid to reach the final of the Champions League final for the second year in a row.