Arsenal vs. Valencia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Arsenal welcome Valencia to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

The Gunners head into the game on a poor run of domestic form. Unai Emery's side have lost their last three matches in a row, and the defeats have dented their hopes of a top-four finish.

Victory in the UEFA Europa League looks to be their best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but they will have to get past La Liga opposition first.

Valencia are in a similar position to Arsenal with regards their league position. Marcelino's men are currently sixth, three points off fourth place, and have tasted defeat in their last two outings.

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), UniMas (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Arsenal 10-11, Draw 13-5, Valencia 14-5

Match Preview

Emery knows exactly what it takes to win the Europa League, as he lifted the trophy three times during his time in charge of Sevilla.

The 47-year-old says his team have "big ambition and motivation" ahead of the game against Valencia, per Nick Mashiter at Press Association Sport (h/t MailOnline).

Arsenal will need to improve if they are to snap out of their poor form. However, they can take confidence from their home record in the competition:

The Gunners won five and drew one of their six group games, and they have gone on to beat BATE Borisov, Rennes and Napoli in the knockout stages.

Emery does have some injury problems for Thursday's match. He will be without Aaron Ramsey due to a hamstring injury, but Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal are expected to be fit, per Phil Spencer and Tashan Deniran-Alleyne at Football.London.

Arsenal's hopes of progressing may lie with forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although neither player is in particularly prolific form.

Lacazette has one goal in his last six games and just two in the tournament this season, while Aubameyang has two in seven.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Valencia will be without former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin for the first leg due to suspension. However, another ex-Gunner, Gabriel Paulista, is available to face his old team.

The Brazilian has said he is "sure that we are going to score" against Arsenal in an interview with Spanish television's El Tercer Tiempo programme (h/t Valencia's official website).

Marcelino's side have shrugged off a slow start to finish the season strongly. Los Che had been beaten just once in 22 games before suffering defeats to Atletico Madrid and Eibar in their last two outings.

Captain Dani Parejo will look to take charge at the Emirates and has been in good form:

Valencia also possess a mean defence. Only Atletico have conceded less goals than Los Che in the Spanish top flight this season.

The Spanish team are in their centenary year and will be hopeful of ending the season on a high and adding to their rich history in cup competition:

Arsenal have been poor on their travels this season and will want a good result to take to Spain for the return leg.

However, the Gunners will need to rediscover the sort of form they showed against Napoli in the last round if they are to avoid a semi-final exit for the second year in a row.