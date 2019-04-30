NBA Rumors: Rockets' Gersson Rosas to Interview for Wizards President Vacancy

LM Otero/Associated Press

Houston Rockets vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas will interview for the Washington Wizards' vacant president of basketball operations job.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported Rosas is in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the position, which was vacated when the Wizards fired Ernie Grunfeld.

Rosas has been with the Rockets for more than 15 years, serving as Daryl Morey's right-hand man for most of that time. He briefly left the organization in 2013 to become the Dallas Mavericks' general manager before resigning three months into the job and returning to Houston.

