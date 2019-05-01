Europa League 2019: Semi-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The 2019 UEFA Europa League reaches the semi-final stage on Thursday, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt remaining.

Arsenal will host Valencia in the first leg in London, and Chelsea will travel to Frankfurt in the last four of the competition.

The Premier League sides are favourites to progress to final, which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: Arsenal vs. Valencia (BT Sport 2), Frankfurt vs. Chelsea (BT Sport 3)

Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Arsenal 21-20, Valencia 16-5, draw 13-5/Frankfurt 13-17, Chelsea 17-10, draw 27-11

(Odds via Oddschecker)



Arsenal vs. Valencia

The Gunners' erratic form in the Premier League has been accompanied by fine displays in Europe's second competition.

Arsenal's best chance of qualifying for next term's UEFA Champions League appears to be by winning the Europa, with Chelsea holding fourth in England's top flight by two points with only two to play.

A slip from the Blues could open the door for Unai Emery's men, but glory in Europe will quell any Premier League disappointment.

Valencia have struggled with their consistency in recent months, and a quick-fire pair of La Liga defeats to Atletico Madrid and Eibar have damaged their chase for European qualification for next season.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

A trip to north London will be met with trepidation by the visitors. Arsenal have been supreme at home in the latter stages of the competition.

The first-leg hosts have slammed the defensive door on their opponents at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa, but Arsenal remain erratic at the back overall.

Leicester City exposed the Gunners in their last game, slamming home three goals without reply on Sunday.

However, Emery remains one the most successful coaches to play in this competition, winning the trophy three times with Sevilla.

Emery also possesses good knowledge about Los Che. The Spaniard managed Valencia between 2008 and 2012.

Prediction: Arsenal win 3-1

Frankfurt vs. Chelsea

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Maurizio Sarri first year at Chelsea has been complicated. The former Napoli boss has found it difficult to settle on a line-up to represent his philosophy.

Chelsea have appeared lacklustre at multiple points of the season after an impressive start, and like Arsenal, the Europa has offered salvation.

The Blues have been untouchable, winning 11 of their 12 games in the tournament, and the Eagles are likely to need a win in the first leg if they want to progress.

Frankfurt have carved out a consistent campaign in the Bundesliga this season. They are in line to capture a Champions League berth if they maintain their top-four position.

Two defeats in April punctured their recent results, but the Germans had sustained a run of 15 games unbeaten in all competitions before the blip.

Chelsea have appeared comfortable on the road and Frankfurt will have to cause a mighty shock to reach the final.

Prediction: Chelsea win 1-0