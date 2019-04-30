John Stones: Manchester City 'Hungrier to Keep Winning' Due to Liverpool Battle

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool's remarkable Premier League title challenge this season has made Manchester City "hungrier to keep winning," according to John Stones.

This time last term, the Sky Blues were already champions and on their way to accruing 100 points, which saw them claim the title by a record margin:

This season they have been matched blow for blow by Liverpool, and both sides moved into the 90s with their victories at the weekend:

City have a one-point advantage and can seal the title with victories in their last two league games of the season against Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Stones, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Everton in 2016, the challenge posed by the Reds has only made City more motivated, per Goal:

"It's a different scenario, last season the league was done by now. It's a strange situation because some of us haven't been in this situation before. I think Vinny [Vincent Kompany] said that these are the times when it brings the best out of you as a player.

"Him as a player, David [Silva], Sergio [Aguero] and a few of the others have been in this situation before. So they know what the feeling is and how to get the best out of it. It's making us hungrier to keep winning, keep the pressure on and keep fighting until we can't anymore."

City's two previous Premier League titles were won at the very end of the season.

In 2011-12, City looked to have fluffed their lines when they went into stoppage time of their final match of the season against Queens Park Rangers trailing 2-1.

But goals from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero saw City win the title on goal difference from Manchester United.

Then in 2013-14, the Sky Blues edged Liverpool by two points after Brendan Rodgers' side dropped four points in their last three games of the season.

In all likelihood, City will win the league this season by a point, as Liverpool also look set to finish with two victories against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If the Manchester outfit do succeed in lifting the trophy again this term, they will be the first side since United in 2009 to successfully defend the title.

Per Goal, Stones added a second win would be particularly special: "I never thought I'd win one title, so I think it's extra special for me if we can do the double as it hasn't been done for years."