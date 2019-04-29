Tigers' 2018 No. 1 Overall Pick Casey Mize Throws No-Hitter in Double-A Debut

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers prospect Casey Mize has made an easy transition to Double-A.

In his first game since being promoted from Single-A, the pitcher threw a no-hitter with only a walk and a hit batter allowed during his nine innings pitched, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Perhaps just as impressive, he only needed 98 pitches to finish the complete game.

Mize was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft out of Auburn.

This continues an impressive trend for the Erie Seawolves, as Alex Faedo posted a no-hitter for the team last week, per MLB Pipeline. The franchise had only two no-hitters in its history before this stretch.

Mize's performance was also necessary, as Erie only escaped with a 1-0 victory.

The fielders also did their jobs, with center fielder Derek Hill making a great play early on:

Still, Mize deserves credit for mowing down the Altoona Curve, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The young pitcher will turn 22 years old on Wednesday but seems ready to quickly move through the organization. After limited action following his college baseball season in 2018, he has been on fire in 2019, posting a 0.35 ERA in four starts for the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers.

He also posted 25 strikeouts and only one walk in this time before earning a promotion.

After dominating in his first outing at the next level, it might not be long before he moves up once again.