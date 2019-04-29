La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 35 Match

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Betis struck at the death to avoid defeat on Monday as they closed Week 35 of La Liga with a 1-1 draw to keep alive their European qualification dreams.

Zouhair Feddal scored in the 94th minute to deny Espanyol a valuable three points in Seville and keep the two teams level on points with only three games remaining.

Barcelona wrapped up La Liga's title in Week 35, beating Levante 1-0 to secure a second straight league crown at the Camp Nou, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are set to take second and third, respectively.

Los Merengues were muted in their trip to Rayo Vallecano and lost 1-0 on Sunday as a torrid campaign continued even under the guidance of reappointed manager Zinedine Zidane.

Week 35 Results

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Alaves

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid

Leganes 0-0 Celta Vigo

Barcelona 1-0 Levante

Valencia 0-1 Eibar

Girona 1-0 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal 1-1 Huesca

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Betis 1-1 Espanyol

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 35, +54, 83

2. Atletico Madrid: 35, +29, 74

3. Real Madrid: 35, +20, 65

4. Getafe: 35, +13, 55

5. Sevilla: 35, +16, 55

6. Valencia: 35, +8, 52

7. Athletic Bilbao: 35, -3, 50

8. Alaves: 35, -9, 47

9. Real Betis: 35, -10, 44

10. Real Sociedad: 35, -2, 44

11. Espanyol: 35, -9, 44

12. Eibar: 35, -4, 43

13. Leganes: 35, -6, 42

14. Villarreal: 35, -3, 40

15. Celta Vigo: 35, -9, 37

16. Levante 35:, -11, 37

17. Girona: 35, -12, 37

18. Real Valladolid: 35, -19, 35

19. Rayo Vallecano: 35, -25, 31

20. Huesca: 35, -18, 30

Barcelona Wrap Up Title as Battle for Europe Rages On

All attention turned toward Barcelona in Week 35 as La Liga's title race came to its end for another season, but Betis and Espanyol reminded on Monday that there's a lot still left to play for.

Neither team looks likely to claw back the six-point deficit between them and sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao to clinch the last qualifying spot for the UEFA Europa League, but the race at least remains open for now.

That was thanks to the injury-time intervention of Feddal, who got on the end of a terrific Giovani Lo Celso cross at the back post deep into injury time to salvage a point for Los Verdiblancos.

Espanyol could have moved three points above Betis and up to eighth with the win and will rue their missed opportunity. Sportswriter Andy West also attested to this as an avenging result for under-fire manager Quique Setien:

Betis anchor Sergio Canales was to blame for Espanyol's opener and gifted the ball to Borja Iglesias to tee up Sergi Darder, who crashed home with relative comfort.

An unassailable nine-point gap between them and second-place Atletico meant Barca rounded off their title charge with three games left on Sunday, although it was far from the most comfortable win at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi came off the bench at half-time and scored the only goal of the game to fire his side back into La Liga's history books:

The Blaugrana have a Copa del Rey final Valencia in May and will face Liverpool in this season's UEFA Champions League semi-finals, which will kick-off in Catalonia on Wednesday.

Messi continues to be their main source of inspiration in times of difficulty, via Eleven Sports (UK only):

Real have no such saviours in their midst at present and suffered in the absence of Karim Benzema, failing to come up with a finish in their trip to Rayo Vallecano.

In fact, the only goal of the game was a penalty given after Jesus Vallejo pushed down his opponent inside the box before the home outfit proceeded to hold the visitors at arm's reach (UK only):

Rayo Vallecano are six points from safety with three games left but still have a chance to complete a daring escape, and a win over La Liga juggernaut Real is one way to build confidence.