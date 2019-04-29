Gregg Popovich Hints at Return, Tells Media They'll 'Joke Some More' This Fall

Bart Young/Getty Images

Gregg Popovich wasn't sure he'd return to the San Antonio Spurs in January.

After going through the ringer in a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets, it appears Popovich has no plans on retiring.

Popovich insinuated Monday he plans to return next season, telling media that "we'll joke some more in the fall." He also added a quip about "negotiations" he's having with three teams, though he was clearly joking.

The Spurs reached the postseason for the 22nd straight year in 2018-19, which is tied for the longest streak in NBA history. They were eliminated in the first round for the second consecutive year, the first time that has ever happened under Popovich.

Just the fourth 70-year-old to coach an NBA team, Popovich said in March that he's enjoying working with a new group of players.

"The challenge is great," Popovich told reporters. "This is actually one of the more enjoyable seasons. It's been fun to watch Bryn Forbes develop and Davis Bertans and Derrick White and so forth. It's satisfying."

The once-steady Spurs have undergone a period of roster upheaval over the last few years. Tim Duncan retired following the 2015-16 season. Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili left the franchise of their own accord last summer, Parker signing with the Charlotte Hornets and Ginobili retiring. The Spurs traded Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors following an ugly divorce that uncharacteristically played itself out in the public eye.

Popovich also dealt with the death of his wife, Erin, last April from an undisclosed illness.

The Spurs do not currently have a clear path to title contention, but Popovich remains one of the NBA's best coaches. Few expected the Spurs to post a 48-34 record after trading Leonard; it was Popovich's against-the-grain mentality and embrace of the mid range that helped them return to the postseason.

With Popovich also taking over Team USA duties for the 2020 Olympics, it's not a surprise that he'd want to continue in the NBA and keep his coaching chops strong.