EPL Week 37 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

If the race for the Premier League title this season has been characterised by remarkable consistency, the battle for the final two top-four places has recently devolved into a farcical exhibition of failure.

As Manchester City and Liverpool have been matching each other blow for blow with win after win, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have been doing remarkably good impressions of teams that do not want to play UEFA Champions League football next term:

There are only two weekends of action left to go in the 2018-19 campaign, and City can move one victory from the title if they beat Leicester City at home on Monday.

Liverpool will be looking to maintain the pressure on their title rivals by re-taking top spot with a win against Newcastle United on Saturday:

Meanwhile, Spurs and Chelsea could secure top-four finishes with victories over Bournemouth and Watford, respectively.

Friday, May 3

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Everton 1-0 Burnley

Saturday, May 4

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: West Ham United 2-2 Southampton

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Fulham

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City 0-0 Crystal Palace

7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United 0-3 Liverpool

Sunday, May 5

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Chelsea 1-1 Watford

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Manchester United

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Monday, May 6

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Manchester City 3-2 Leicester City

Key Players

Ederson, Manchester City

City are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run in the league that has put them within touching distance of becoming the first side to successfully defend the Premier League title since United won their third in a row in 2009.

Given second-placed Liverpool are on their own seven-game winning run, it is likely the Sky Blues will have to win their last two games in order to seal the title.

Last time out against Burnley was about as nervy as things have been for Pep Guardiola's side in their relentless pursuit of the title as they were still being held at 0-0 by the hour mark.

Eventually, though, the Clarets' impressive defence finally yielded as Sergio Aguero netted a scrappy goal that turned out to be the winner:

Monday's visit of Brendan Rodgers' Foxes to the Etihad Stadium will be a different affair as Leicester are not a team that will sit back and defend.

Leicester have lost just one of their last seven in the league, most recently thrashing Arsenal 3-0, and Jamie Vardy is in fine goalscoring form:

The Foxes' attacking style will mean City get chances behind the defence, but Vardy will also likely keep the hosts' defence busy in Manchester.

He and his fellow attackers will create chances and work Ederson in the City goal, and the Brazilian will need to be at his best to make sure the visitors do not create a nervy atmosphere at the Etihad by going ahead early.

Rodgers will be relishing the prospect of scuppering City's title chances after they took advantage of his Liverpool side's late-season slump in 2014 to claim the title.

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

It is becoming increasingly likely that Eden Hazard will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid:

The parting gift he could leave for Chelsea would be to secure them Champions League football for next season.

That could come via the UEFA Europa League, but the Premier League now looks like the easier route after the Blues managed to get a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last time out.

Even if the Red Devils and Arsenal both win in Week 37—far from a guarantee given recent form—Chelsea could move within touching distance of a top-four finish if they beat Watford on Sunday.

The Hornets could be forgiven for already having their focus on May 18's FA Cup final against City as they are safely ensconced in mid-table in the Premier League.

Watford have won just one of their last four in the league, and Hazard could potentially tear apart an unfocussed defence that has conceded 52 top flight goals already this term.

The Belgian has netted three times in his last two meetings with Watford and is just one goal away from registering his best ever tally for a Premier League season.