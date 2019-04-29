Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 Results

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City will battle to hold their perch at the top of the Premier League in the penultimate round of the 2018/19 season and host Leicester City in the curtain closer of Week 37.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions edged Burnley 1-0 in a tense Week 36 duel at Turf Moor, where Sergio Aguero provided the winner. Liverpool hammered Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Friday and made up ground in goal difference despite later relinquishing the lead.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also have UEFA Champions League commitments in midweek. They open their semi-final clashes at home and away to last-four opponents Ajax and Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Reds travel to Newcastle United in Saturday's late kick-off and could move two points clear at the top, at least until City welcome the Foxes to the Etihad Stadium next Monday.

Manchester United and Chelsea drew 1-1 on Sunday. The Blues kept fourth place and left the Red Devils three points behind in sixth. Tottenham lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United but remain in third, while Arsenal, fifth, failed to catch up after they suffered a 3-0 humiliation at Leicester.

Spurs will feature in Saturday's early fixture again in Week 37 and travel to Bournemouth. North London rivals Arsenal are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, when Chelsea and United will face respective foes Watford and Huddersfield.

Week 36 Results

Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Fulham 1-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth

Watford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United

Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal

Burnley 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Week 37 Fixtures

Friday, May 3

Everton vs. Burnley, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 5

Chelsea vs. Watford, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, May 6

Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92

2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54

8. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51

9. Everton: 36, 14, +6, 50

10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46

12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -5, 43

13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42

14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42

15. Burnley: 36, 11, -19, 40

16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38

17. Brighton and Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31

19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14

View the full standings at PremierLeague.com.

Liverpool Hope to Keep City Close at Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp's side can temporarily move in front of City with a win at St James' Park, a ground that's given them some grief in recent years. The Merseysiders have failed to win away to Newcastle in their last four visits (two losses, two draws) but will hope their new-and-improved lineup will change the trend.

The title contenders can't afford to let the Premier League race distract from their Champions League first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (U.S. only):

Rafa Benitez will fancy his chances more against his old club after they've gone 90 minutes with Barca, who were crowned La Liga champions for a second straight year after they beat Levante 1-0 on Saturday.

City moved one step closer to retaining their own top-flight trophy with a narrow win at Burnley, which required confirmation from the goal-line monitor to approve Aguero's decider. Guardiola told Sky Sports he was satisfied with many aspects of City's display despite the tight scoreline:

This season's title race has been worlds apart from the 2017/18 campaign in terms of competition, with United finishing 19 points adrift of nemeses City last year.

Klopp's outfit are behind with just two games remaining, but Copa90 illustrated how valiant their effort thus far has been:

Leicester are by no means guaranteed to roll over at the Etihad on Monday, though the extra rest they'll enjoy compared to Liverpool following their visit to Catalonia could prove costly for the Reds.

Top Four Contenders Fighting to Find Form

Those left in the hunt for Champions League qualification aside from the top two have looked frail of late, with each of Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and United failing to win in Week 36.

David De Gea was again left red-faced as his goalkeeping gaffe let Chelsea in to draw at Old Trafford, while Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered a first home loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Fulham in their last home game and will look beatable as far as Tottenham are concerned, while a visit to Huddersfield offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a chance to restore some momentum for United.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden was critical of the Red Devils manager after Juan Mata's opener wasn't enough to see them past the Blues:

Arsenal host UEFA Europa League semi-final opponents Valencia in their first leg on Thursday, and the two-day turnaround before they welcome Brighton to north London is straining at this stage of the season.

Gunnerblog highlighted how one key absence in particular has affected their form of late:

Unai Emery has seen his side concede six in their past two away games against Leicester and Wolves, but a home fixture against the Seagulls—who are still fighting relegation—should see their winning ways restored.