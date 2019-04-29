Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 Results

Premier League Table: 2019 Standings, Week 37 Fixtures After Week 36 ResultsApril 29, 2019
Manchester City will battle to hold their perch at the top of the Premier League in the penultimate round of the 2018/19 season and host Leicester City in the curtain closer of Week 37.
Pep Guardiola's defending champions edged Burnley 1-0 in a tense Week 36 duel at Turf Moor, where Sergio Aguero provided the winner. Liverpool hammered Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Friday and made up ground in goal difference despite later relinquishing the lead.
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also have UEFA Champions League commitments in midweek. They open their semi-final clashes at home and away to last-four opponents Ajax and Barcelona on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The Reds travel to Newcastle United in Saturday's late kick-off and could move two points clear at the top, at least until City welcome the Foxes to the Etihad Stadium next Monday.
Manchester United and Chelsea drew 1-1 on Sunday. The Blues kept fourth place and left the Red Devils three points behind in sixth. Tottenham lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United but remain in third, while Arsenal, fifth, failed to catch up after they suffered a 3-0 humiliation at Leicester.
Spurs will feature in Saturday's early fixture again in Week 37 and travel to Bournemouth. North London rivals Arsenal are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, when Chelsea and United will face respective foes Watford and Huddersfield.
Week 36 Results
Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
Fulham 1-0 Cardiff City
Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth
Watford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United
Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
Week 37 Fixtures
Friday, May 3
Everton vs. Burnley, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 4
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET
West Ham United vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET
Cardiff City vs. Crystal Palace, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 5
Chelsea vs. Watford, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET
Monday, May 6
Manchester City vs. Leicester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference, Points)
1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92
2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70
4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68
5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66
6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54
8. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51
9. Everton: 36, 14, +6, 50
10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50
11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46
12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -5, 43
13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42
14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42
15. Burnley: 36, 11, -19, 40
16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38
17. Brighton and Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35
18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31
19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26
20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14
View the full standings at PremierLeague.com.
Liverpool Hope to Keep City Close at Newcastle
Jurgen Klopp's side can temporarily move in front of City with a win at St James' Park, a ground that's given them some grief in recent years. The Merseysiders have failed to win away to Newcastle in their last four visits (two losses, two draws) but will hope their new-and-improved lineup will change the trend.
The title contenders can't afford to let the Premier League race distract from their Champions League first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (U.S. only):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Tottenham vs. Ajax 🔥 Barcelona vs. Liverpool 🔥 Get ready for the #UCL semifinals on #BRLive 💪 https://t.co/fVtSq0dtex
Rafa Benitez will fancy his chances more against his old club after they've gone 90 minutes with Barca, who were crowned La Liga champions for a second straight year after they beat Levante 1-0 on Saturday.
City moved one step closer to retaining their own top-flight trophy with a narrow win at Burnley, which required confirmation from the goal-line monitor to approve Aguero's decider. Guardiola told Sky Sports he was satisfied with many aspects of City's display despite the tight scoreline:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
A relieved Pep Guardiola proud of his players as they inch their way back to the top of the Premier League. More: https://t.co/rumBeZxSIN https://t.co/LJzNt5vSIj
This season's title race has been worlds apart from the 2017/18 campaign in terms of competition, with United finishing 19 points adrift of nemeses City last year.
Klopp's outfit are behind with just two games remaining, but Copa90 illustrated how valiant their effort thus far has been:
COPA90 @COPA90
📈 Both Man City's & Liverpool’s points tallies would be enough to win the title, in 23 of the previous 26 Premier League seasons! 🤯 https://t.co/HSNPf2RhNe
Leicester are by no means guaranteed to roll over at the Etihad on Monday, though the extra rest they'll enjoy compared to Liverpool following their visit to Catalonia could prove costly for the Reds.
Top Four Contenders Fighting to Find Form
Those left in the hunt for Champions League qualification aside from the top two have looked frail of late, with each of Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and United failing to win in Week 36.
David De Gea was again left red-faced as his goalkeeping gaffe let Chelsea in to draw at Old Trafford, while Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered a first home loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Fulham in their last home game and will look beatable as far as Tottenham are concerned, while a visit to Huddersfield offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a chance to restore some momentum for United.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden was critical of the Red Devils manager after Juan Mata's opener wasn't enough to see them past the Blues:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Last few United performances have been as bad as anything under Mourinho, but Solskjaer getting the benefit of the doubt from the fans at the moment. That won't last forever.
Arsenal host UEFA Europa League semi-final opponents Valencia in their first leg on Thursday, and the two-day turnaround before they welcome Brighton to north London is straining at this stage of the season.
Gunnerblog highlighted how one key absence in particular has affected their form of late:
gunnerblog @gunnerblog
I don't think it's any exaggeration to say that Aaron Ramsey's injury has effectively cost us the top four.
Unai Emery has seen his side concede six in their past two away games against Leicester and Wolves, but a home fixture against the Seagulls—who are still fighting relegation—should see their winning ways restored.
Champions League SF Predictions