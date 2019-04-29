Maurizio Sarri Says He Expects Gonzalo Higuain to Be at Chelsea Next Season

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he expects Gonzalo Higuain to be at the club next season.

The former Argentina international joined the Blues on loan from Juventus in January, having spent the first half of the 2018-19 season at AC Milan.

So far, Higuain has only showcased flashes of quality and has underwhelmed in a lot of big games for the Blues, including Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United. After that encounter, Sarri was asked if he is hopeful of extending Higuain's stay at Stamford Bridge beyond his current loan agreement, per Sam McEvoy of the MailOnline.

"In theory, yes," the Chelsea boss said. "It's difficult to adapt to the Premier League. I think in the next season he will be able to score a lot. For a striker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League. I remember Suarez at Liverpool in [his] first season only scored three goals, then 16, then 24."

According to McEvoy, the Blues can pay £31 million to sign Higuain from Juventus outright, or £15.5 million to extend his loan deal by another year.

Since joining Chelsea in the midseason window, Higuain has netted four times in 12 Premier League appearances. Given his reputation as one of the most lethal finishers in European football, it's a disappointing return.

What's also providing a problem for Chelsea is the striker's inability to contribute in general play. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC was especially critical of his work off the ball in the draw with United:

Football writer Daniel Storey also picked up on the sluggishness in the striker's play:

Higuain enjoyed the best season of his career under Sarri when the two worked together at Napoli, as he scored 36 times in 35 appearances in Serie A in 2015-16. So the coach will be confident that more time on the training pitch together can draw more from the forward.

However, Higuain doesn't appear to be the same player who tore up Serie A with Napoli and at times with Juventus too. His formerly sharp movements in the area are increasingly rare, while his work rate has dwindled significantly.

Football writer John Brewin commented on how much the striker's stock has fallen:

Nizaar Kinsella of Goal summed up Higuain's performances against the best sides in the league:

While Sarri references Suarez as an example to follow, when the Uruguayan move to Liverpool he was younger and still moving towards the peak years of his career. For Higuain, his best days are surely behind him.

Given what they've seen from the striker so far, you sense Chelsea supporters wouldn't be too keen to see Higuain stay on. For the sums mentioned, they'd be better served putting the money towards a more dynamic and long-term alternative.