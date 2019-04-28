Warriors News: Stephen Curry to Play in Game 1 vs. Rockets Despite Ankle Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Stephen Curry will play in Game 1 on Sunday against the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

The Warriors announced Saturday that Curry was considered questionable after he rolled his right ankle in the team's 129-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Curry isn't the only Warriors star dealing with an ankle injury.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Klay Thompson underwent an MRI on his right ankle, which "returned clean." Kerr said Sunday he wasn't sure whether Thompson would play against the Rockets but that it's "trending in the right direction," per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

At the moment, Kevin Durant might be the most important player on the Warriors. Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were left shrugging their shoulders after Durant dropped 50 points in Golden State's Game 6 win.

Curry is the symbolic heartbeat of the Warriors, though. Earlier this year he helped keep the team grounded, thus avoiding prolonged friction that could've divided the locker room.

Even if he's on the court, Curry playing at less than 100 percent can cause a domino effect for the rest of the team. Kerr acknowledged later that Curry's ankle troubles forced him to adjust his strategy in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The health of the two-time MVP is likely to be a storyline throughout this year's playoffs.