Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 36 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 36 Scores, Table and Top Sunday ScorersApril 28, 2019
Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday as they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor for their 12th consecutive win in the English top flight.
It was far from pretty from Pep Guardiola's side, but Sergio Aguero's 63rd minute goal proved enough after it crossed the line by just centimetres:
⛔️ Left: John Stones' goal-line clearance vs. Liverpool ⚽️ Right: Sergio Aguero's goal vs. Burnley The 2018-19 Premier League title could be settled by a matter of centimetres. 📏 https://t.co/Mfu37XIC1i
In the battle for the top four, Arsenal's woeful form continued as they lost 3-0 to Leicester City, their third league defeat on the bounce.
However, the Gunners remained in fifth as Manchester United could only draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Week 36 Results
Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Ham United
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
Fulham 1-0 Cardiff City
Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth
Watford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United
Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92
2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70
4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68
5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66
6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54
8. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51
9. Everton: 36, 14, +6, 50
10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50
11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46
12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -5, 43
13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42
14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42
15. Burnley: 36, 11, -19, 40
16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38
17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35
18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31
19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26
20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14
Top Scorers
1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 21
T2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 20
T2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 20
4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19
5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 18
T6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17
T6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17
8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16
9. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 14
T10. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13
Liverpool had again put pressure on City on Friday by returning to the top of the table with a 5-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town.
It meant City had to beat Burnley, who went into Sunday's match on the back of a four-match unbeaten run, to reclaim the initiative in the title race.
When they reached the hour without the lead, nerves were ratcheting up:
First time in 2 months, and 12 matches, City have not been winning a Premier League match by this point.
But just after the hour, Aguero managed to get the ball out of his feet on the six-yard line and fired at the goal.
Matthew Lowton looked to have made a remarkable clearance, but goal-line technology duly adjudged the ball had crossed the line.
The Argentinian has scored many more aesthetically pleasing goals, but few more important.
Indeed, it could prove to be as valuable as his famous stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers at the climax of the 2011-12 season.
It also meant he joined Thierry Henry as the only players to net 20 goals in five consecutive Premier League seasons:
Sergio Aguero becomes the second player to score 20+ goals in five straight Premier League seasons. https://t.co/2SscGhhYRt
Arsenal continued their late-season collapse as they were thrashed by Leicester:
'Help me, Europa League, you're my only hope (to get back to the Champions League)' 🙏 https://t.co/Z3qppncCCi
They played with 10 men for almost an hour after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off nine minutes before half-time.
And the Foxes took full advantage as Youri Tielemans netted the opener just ahead of the hour before Jamie Vardy's late double.
It means Arsenal have now won just two of their last 12 league games on the road, and it opened the door for United to move into fifth again.
Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side started well at Old Trafford and were rewarded with an excellent opening goal from Juan Mata after 11 minutes:
Brilliantly worked goal. Mata's control and poise have enhanced United. Shaw's been exceptional so far. Lukaku brilliant there. Terrific team goal. United deserve that. #mufc
They were the more threatening side in the first half and looked to be heading into the break with a lead.
But, once again, a David de Gea error gifted the opposition a goal:
3 - David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games in all competitions for Manchester United - as many as in his previous 123 matches combined for the Red Devils. Sloppy. #MUNCHE https://t.co/Tbq59cYSU7
The formerly infallible Spaniard spilled Antonio Rudiger's speculative long-range effort and Marcos Alonso pounced to equalise just before half time.
The wind was completely taken out of United's sails, and after they failed to get another goal in the second half they must surely now resign themselves to finishing outside the top four.
