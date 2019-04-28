Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 36 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday as they beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor for their 12th consecutive win in the English top flight.

It was far from pretty from Pep Guardiola's side, but Sergio Aguero's 63rd minute goal proved enough after it crossed the line by just centimetres:

In the battle for the top four, Arsenal's woeful form continued as they lost 3-0 to Leicester City, their third league defeat on the bounce.

However, the Gunners remained in fifth as Manchester United could only draw 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Week 36 Results

Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 West Ham United

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Fulham 1-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth

Watford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United

Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal

Burnley 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92

2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54

8. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51

9. Everton: 36, 14, +6, 50

10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46

12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -5, 43

13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42

14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42

15. Burnley: 36, 11, -19, 40

16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31

19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14

Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 21

T2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 20

T2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 20

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19

5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 18

T6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

T6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

9. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 14

T10. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

Liverpool had again put pressure on City on Friday by returning to the top of the table with a 5-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town.

It meant City had to beat Burnley, who went into Sunday's match on the back of a four-match unbeaten run, to reclaim the initiative in the title race.

When they reached the hour without the lead, nerves were ratcheting up:

But just after the hour, Aguero managed to get the ball out of his feet on the six-yard line and fired at the goal.

Matthew Lowton looked to have made a remarkable clearance, but goal-line technology duly adjudged the ball had crossed the line.

The Argentinian has scored many more aesthetically pleasing goals, but few more important.

Indeed, it could prove to be as valuable as his famous stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers at the climax of the 2011-12 season.

It also meant he joined Thierry Henry as the only players to net 20 goals in five consecutive Premier League seasons:

Arsenal continued their late-season collapse as they were thrashed by Leicester:

They played with 10 men for almost an hour after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off nine minutes before half-time.

And the Foxes took full advantage as Youri Tielemans netted the opener just ahead of the hour before Jamie Vardy's late double.

It means Arsenal have now won just two of their last 12 league games on the road, and it opened the door for United to move into fifth again.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side started well at Old Trafford and were rewarded with an excellent opening goal from Juan Mata after 11 minutes:

They were the more threatening side in the first half and looked to be heading into the break with a lead.

But, once again, a David de Gea error gifted the opposition a goal:

The formerly infallible Spaniard spilled Antonio Rudiger's speculative long-range effort and Marcos Alonso pounced to equalise just before half time.

The wind was completely taken out of United's sails, and after they failed to get another goal in the second half they must surely now resign themselves to finishing outside the top four.