Champions League 2019: Semi-Final Leg 1 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Picks

The 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals get under way on Tuesday when Tottenham Hotspur host Ajax in the first leg of a tie few would have predicted this late in the tournament.

Wednesday then sees action at the Camp Nou as tournament favourites Barcelona meet last year's beaten finalists Liverpool.

Neither tie has a heavy favourite to qualify for the final, but the bookies are backing both home sides to prevail this week.

The key for Spurs and Barcelona will be trying to avoid conceding any away goals, as they can be so crucial at this stage of the tournament.

Semi-Final Leg 1 Schedule, Predictions

Tuesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Ajax

Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Barcelona 2-1 Liverpool

Matches can be streamed via BR Live (U.S.) and the BT Sport website (UK).

Semi-Final Leg 1 Match Odds

Tottenham 6-4, Ajax 83-41, Draw 5-2

Barcelona 16-19, Liverpool 17-5, Draw 58-19

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Ajax have been the story of the tournament so far. They started their campaign back in July last year when they beat Austrian side Sturm Graz in the second qualifying round.

Just qualifying from the group stage, coming second to Bayern Munich and ahead of Benfica and AEK Athens, was an impressive feat.

Then the giant killings began. Ajax's superbly entertaining young side bested three-time defending champions Real Madrid to knock them out the tournament with a 5-3 aggregate win in the last 16.

And they then ousted Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the quarter-finals (U.S. only):

Spurs were impressive in beating Manchester City in the last eight, but they look there for the taking at the moment given their league form.

Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders at Spurs, especially as he has effectively the same squad this term as he did last.

But the club's lack of recruitment looks to be catching up with the north London side, and their home defeat to West Ham United on Saturday was not the ideal preparation for Tuesday's clash:

Spurs have won just three of their last 10 matches in the Premier League, and Ajax will know they have the ability to get a positive result in the first leg.

Barcelona and Liverpool's tie could eventually come down to their respective league title battles.

The Blaugrana have already won theirs, claiming the Liga title on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 win over Levante:

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in a desperately close battle with City.

The upshot could be that Barca are more focused on the Champions League, as they no longer need to worry about La Liga.

Despite Liverpool's immaculate recent form—they have won 10 in a row in all competitions—a win at the Camp Nou seems unlikely given Barca have not lost at home in the Champions League since May 2013.

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, would surely be happy with a narrow defeat and an away goal, as they will still be in the tie with the Anfield leg to come.