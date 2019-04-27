Doc Rivers Signs New Long-Term Clippers Contract Despite Lakers Rumors

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Doc Rivers is going to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers for the foreseeable future after signing a new deal with the organization.

Even though discussion of the deal has been ongoing since March, Rivers confirmed he signed the extension to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Rivers' name had been floated around as a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is when he announced his extension.

"I'm going nowhere," Rivers told reporters last month. "Let me end this right now. ... This is a great place to work."

The Lakers are still searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Luke Walton at the conclusion of the regular season. They haven't made the playoffs or posted a winning record since the 2012-13 season.

The Clippers seem to be operating from a position of power right now. They took the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the postseason.

Rivers led them to 48 wins in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season. The Clippers project to have $59.7 million in cap space to spend on free agents this summer, per Spotrac.

In six seasons with the Clippers, Rivers has never had a losing record. The 57-year-old is 307-185 with five playoff appearances since moving to Los Angeles for the 2013-14 campaign.