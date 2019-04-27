Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 600th Club Goal as Juventus Draw vs. Inter in Serie A

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 600th club goal on Saturday as Juventus held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in Serie A at the San Siro.

Inter opened the scoring after just seven minutes when Juventus failed to clear a corner and the ball fell to Radja Nainggolan, who spectacularly volleyed home past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The hosts were easily the better side in the first half, but manager Massimiliano Allegri made changes after the break, bringing on Leonardo Spinazzola and Moise Kean.

The changes paid dividends when Miralem Pjanic teed up Ronaldo for the equaliser just after the hour mark.

The midfielder laid the ball off to the 34-year-old, and his low shot beat Samir Handanovic and crept inside the post for a milestone strike for the forward:

Juventus missed the best chance to win the game late on. Ronaldo sent in a low cross for substitute Matheus Pereira, but he could not convert from close range as Inter held on for a point.

Ramsey can't save Juve's slow, predictable midfield alone

Juventus lined up against Inter Milan with a midfield of Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi and Pjanic, but the trio's performance simply highlighted the champions' need to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

Allegri's side had little to play for aside from pride, with the Serie A title wrapped up, and it showed in the first half as Inter dominated the game.

Nainggolan's brilliant strike put the hosts ahead, but Luciano Spalletti's side will have been disappointed to go in at the break only 1-0 up after dominating the match:

Pjanic remains a classy player and demonstrated his efficacy by setting up the opening goal, but Can and Matuidi offered very little in midfield.

Matuidi was replaced on the hour for Kean as Juventus switched formation and looked much improved:

Allegri does have other midfield options, with Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur also in the squad, but the club are in need of some upgrades to inject some much-needed pace and creativity into the team.

Juventus have already made moves to strengthen this summer by bringing in Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal:

The Welshman will add dynamism to the club's midfield, but Juventus need far more than just him if they are to progress next season and claim the European glory they so crave.

What's Next?

Juventus host Torino in Serie A on Friday, while Inter Milan are at Udinese on Saturday.