Suns HC Rumors: Trail Blazers' David Vanterpool, Nate Tibbetts Being Interviewed

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will interview Portland Trail Blazers assistants David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbetts for their head-coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski added that Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams interviewed with Phoenix on Friday night.

Phoenix has been in the market for a new coach since firing Igor Kokoskov earlier this month. Kokoskov went 19-63 in his one year in the desert.

While he has no prior head-coaching experience, Vanterpool did receive interviews for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic openings last offseason. He has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach in Portland.

The 46-year-old Vanterpool has been a hot name in coaching circles in recent years. He was tied for the third-most votes for best assistant coach in NBA.com's 2017-18 GM poll and also received votes last year.

Like Vanterpool, Tibbetts does not have head-coaching experience at the NBA level. He is, however, in his eighth year as an assistant coach, spending two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before arriving in Portland in 2013.

Tibbetts compiled a 64-41 record in two seasons as the head coach of the then-Tulsa 66ers, leading his team to a pair of postseason appearances. He was also selected to coach in the 2011 D-League All-Star Game.

Tibbetts was a finalist for the Atlanta Hawks job in 2018.

Both Vanterpool and Tibbetts are expected to meet with Phoenix on Saturday as Portland waits to see who it will face in the second round of the playoffs.

The Suns are not alone in having interest in the Trail Blazers' assistants, though. Wojnarowski reported both Vanterpool and Tibbetts are candidates for the Cavaliers' opening.