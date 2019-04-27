Championship Table 2019: Week 45 Results, Play-Off Standings, Updated Schedule

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City sealed promoted to the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

Goals from Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic sealed all three points for the Canaries and confirmed their return to the top flight:

Sheffield United look set to join Norwich in the Premier League after beating bottom side Ipswich Town 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, Rotherham were relegated to League One after going down 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Derby County maintained their place for the final play-off spot with a 2-0 win over Bristol City, while Middlesbrough remain in contention after coming back from a goal down to beat Reading 2-1.

However, Swansea City's hope of a Premier League return are over after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Hull City as the Tigers fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point.

Week 45 Results

Millwall 0-0 Stoke City

Birmingham City 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Bolton Wanderers P-P Brentford

Bristol City 0-2 Derby County

Middlesbrough 2-1 Reading

Preston North End 3-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Swansea City 2-2 Hull City

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Rotherham

Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich Town

Norwich 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Norwich City: 45, +35, 91

2. Sheffield United: 45, +37, 88

3. Leeds United: 44, +24, 82

4. West Bromwich Albion: 45, +27, 80

5. Aston Villa: 44, +22, 75

6. Derby County: 44, +13, 70

7. Middlesbrough: 45, +7, 70

8. Bristol City: 44, +5, 66

9. Sheffield Wednesday: 45, -1, 64

10. Nottingham Forest: 45, +6, 63

11. Swansea City: 44, +3, 63

12. Preston North End: 45, +3, 61

13. Hull City: 45, -2, 61

14. Blackburn Rovers: 45, -5, 59

15. Brentford: 44, +10, 58

16. Stoke City: 45, -7, 54

17. Birmingham City: 45, +6, 51

18. Wigan Athletic: 45, -14, 49

19. Queens Park Rangers: 45, -19, 48

20. Reading: 45, -17, 46

21. Millwall: 44, -14, 44

22. Rotherham United: 45, -30, 40

23. Bolton Wanderers: 44, -47, 32

24. Ipswich Town: 45, -42, 28

Sunday, April 28

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Swansea City vs. Derby County: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 5 (all matches kick off at 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET)

Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

Blackburn Rovers vs. Swansea City

Brentford vs. Preston North End

Derby County vs. West Bromwich Albion

Hull City vs. Bristol City

Ipswich Town vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Bolton Wanderers

Reading vs. Birmingham City

Rotherham United vs. Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City vs. Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic vs. Millwall

Saturday Recap

Norwich opened the scoring after just 13 minutes against Blackburn to soothe any nerves at Carrow Road. Stiepermann fired a low shot past goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler from just outside the penalty area.

The Canaries doubled their lead with some style midway through the first half through Vrancic. The midfielder was given far too much time and space, and he made Blackburn pay by blasting an effort into the far corner from range (UK only):

Blackburn quickly pulled one back through Lewis Travis, but Norwich comfortably saw out the win to end a three-season stay in the Championship.

Sheffield United look destined to be playing Premier League football next season after beating Ipswich thanks to goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O'Connell.

The win puts the Blades six points ahead of Leeds in third, who play Aston Villa on Sunday, and Chris Wilder's side also have a better goal difference than the Villans.

The hosts were the better side throughout the game and took the lead on 24 minutes when Hogan converted O'Connell's cross at the near post.

O'Connell secured the points in the second half, powerfully heading John Fleck's corner home after 71 minutes.

Football writer Daniel Storey praised Wilder for the job he's done at the club:

Meanwhile, Rotherham joined Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town in being relegated from the Championship after suffering their 21st defeat of the season on Saturday.

The visitors, who went into the game needing a win to survive, took the lead on 50 minutes when Clark Robertson headed home Joe Newell's cross.

However, West Brom hit back with two goals in two minutes to secure victory. Jay Rodriguez made it 1-1 from the penalty spot after Dwight Gayle was fouled by Michael Smith.

Rekeem Harper sealed the win by firing home a low shot after Rotherham failed to clear a corner for his first West Brom goal.

The defeat means it is an immediate return to League One for Rotherham, while West Brom stay in fourth and close the gap on Leeds United to two points ahead of their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.