Leicester City vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Arsenal will face another crucial challenge in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign when they visit Leicester City on Sunday.

The Gunners will start the match in fifth place, a single point behind Chelsea. The Blues visit Manchester United later on Sunday, so Arsenal have the chance to emerge as the big winners of the weekend between those three clubs.

Their away form has been dreadful this season, however. Sky Bet (h/t Oddschecker) has handed the visitors 8-5 odds, compared to 6-4 for the Foxes and 13-5 for a draw.

Make or Break for Gunners

Arsenal limp into Sunday's clash having lost three of their last four Premier League outings, wasting several good chances to move ahead in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots in the process.

Their most recent outing was a comprehensive 3-1 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. That result meant the Gunners were unable to take advantage of Chelsea's draw against Burnley and United's loss in the derby against Manchester City, respectively.

Arsenal's pedestrian away form has been one of the main reasons why they're not currently ranked in the top four. With just six wins from 17 tries, they have the ninth-best road record in the Premier League.

The away struggles have been a talking point for some time, and manager Unai Emery was in no mood to address the issue further ahead of Sunday's match:

Leicester's home record hasn't been great this season, either. With seven wins from 17 tries, they've actually taken fewer points at the King Power Stadium (23) than they have on the road (25), albeit in one fewer match.

The Foxes sit three points behind Wolves in the race for seventh place. That spot has a good chance of yielding a UEFA Europa League ticket due to City winning the Carabao Cup and still being active in the FA Cup, as well as the many British clubs still active in Europe. Jack Wilkinson broke down the routes to next year's Europa League for Sky Sports.

That means Leicester still have everything to play for and won't take it easy on Sunday. The rest of their schedule looks brutal, with City and Chelsea still on tap.

Sunday's midfield battle will be key, as the Foxes can rely on the strong duo of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans to orchestrate the team's passing.

The former has been sensational as a creator this season:

Arsenal have to find a way to break up play early and not let those two venture too close to the box. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are experts at that, but the former struggled mightily in his last outing against Wolves and the latter can't carry the load on his own.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Arsenal