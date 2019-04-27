Highlights: Watch Kevin Durant's Historic 50-Point Game 6 as Warriors Advance

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

With his team looking sluggish for much of the series, Kevin Durant put the Golden State Warriors on his back to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers from the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Durant finished with 50 points in a 129-110 victory Friday. He shot 15-of-26 from the floor and 6-of-14 from beyond the arc.

According to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Durant is the fourth player in NBA history to have 50-plus points in a road closeout game. He's also the fourth Warriors player to get at least 50 in the postseason, joining Rick Barry, Sleepy Floyd and Wilt Chamberlain, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina.

While they had to work harder than many expected to knock the Clippers out, Durant's offensive outburst is another example why the Warriors are heavy favorites to win their third straight title.

