Former Member of USA Men's 1990 World Cup Team Jimmy Banks Dies at Age 54

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 07: Julian Green #16 of USA fights for the ball with Douglas Costa #7 of Brazil during their friendly match at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Former United States men's national team soccer player Jimmy Banks died of pancreatic cancer Friday, according to the Associated Press.

He was 54.

Banks made 36 appearances for the USMNT as a winger and defender, starting two games in the 1990 World Cup. 

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro released a statement following Banks' death:

"The entire U.S. Soccer family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jimmy Banks. At a time when few African American players were reaching the elite level of the sport, Jimmy's rise to play for the U.S. Men's National Team at the 1990 World Cup inspired a new generation to reach the same level. His time as a player, coach and mentor will leave a lasting impact on the sport in this country, particularly his tireless efforts to grow the game through his inner city soccer programs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates as we reflect on his pioneering legacy."

Banks and his teammate Desmond Armstrong were the first two African American players named to a United States World Cup squad.   

Related

    Salah Scores Twice as Liverpool Go Top

    Is Keita giving Reds edge in the title race?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Salah Scores Twice as Liverpool Go Top

    Is Keita giving Reds edge in the title race?

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba China Visa Gaffe Adds to Turmoil at Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba China Visa Gaffe Adds to Turmoil at Man Utd

    via Mail Online

    Pjanic Will Miss Italy Clash Due to Suspension

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Pjanic Will Miss Italy Clash Due to Suspension

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Who Will Stumble into Champions League?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Will Stumble into Champions League?

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian