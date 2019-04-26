Former Member of USA Men's 1990 World Cup Team Jimmy Banks Dies at Age 54

Former Member of USA Men's 1990 World Cup Team Jimmy Banks Dies at Age 54April 27, 2019
Former United States men's national team soccer player Jimmy Banks died of pancreatic cancer Friday, according to the Associated Press.
He was 54.
Banks made 36 appearances for the USMNT as a winger and defender, starting two games in the 1990 World Cup.
U.S. Soccer MNT @USMNT
The #USMNT family mourns the loss of Jimmy Banks, a pioneering player, coach, and mentor of our game. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as we reflect on a life dedicated to soccer.
Forward Madison FC @ForwardMSNFC
Today we mourn the loss of a Wisconsin soccer legend, and the father of one of our players, Jimmy Banks. Jimmy was an incredible person & amazing ambassador for the game in our state. Our thoughts & condolences are with the Banks family at this difficult time. https://t.co/N3fANtoTcB
U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro released a statement following Banks' death:
"The entire U.S. Soccer family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jimmy Banks. At a time when few African American players were reaching the elite level of the sport, Jimmy's rise to play for the U.S. Men's National Team at the 1990 World Cup inspired a new generation to reach the same level. His time as a player, coach and mentor will leave a lasting impact on the sport in this country, particularly his tireless efforts to grow the game through his inner city soccer programs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates as we reflect on his pioneering legacy."
Banks and his teammate Desmond Armstrong were the first two African American players named to a United States World Cup squad.
