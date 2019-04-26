EPL Table: Friday's Week 34 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Friday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Naby Keita gave the Reds the lead after 15 seconds, before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah increased their tally before half-time.

Mane and Salah added further goals in the second half.

The win was Liverpool's seventh league victory in a row, and puts pressure on Manchester City ahead of their clash with Burnley on Sunday.

Premier League Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 36, +64, 91

2. Manchester City: 35, +67, 89

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 35, +30, 70

4. Chelsea: 35, +21, 67

5. Arsenal: 35, +23, 66

6. Manchester United: 35, +13, 64

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 35, +1, 51

8. Watford: 35, 0, 50

9. Everton: 35, +6, 49

10. Leicester City: 35, +1, 48

11. West Ham United: 35, -10, 43

12. Crystal Palace: 35, -5, 42

13. Newcastle United: 35, -9, 41

14. Bournemouth: 35, -13, 41

15. Burnley: 35, -18, 40

16. Southampton: 35, -17, 37

17. Brighton and Hove Albion: 35, -22, 34

18. Cardiff City: 35, -35, 31

19. Fulham: 35, -43, 23

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, -54, 14

Ahead of the match, Liverpool supporters were encouraged to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make his long-awaited return to a matchday squad:

The hosts enjoyed the perfect start when Jon Gorenc Stankovic gave the ball away to Salah and he slipped in Keita with just 15 seconds on the clock.

The goal was Liverpool's 100th in all competitions this season and Keita's third in his last five starts.

Mane made it 2-0 after 22 minutes. The Senegalese forward rose to head home Andy Robertson's pinpoint cross—the Scot's 10th league assist this season—after a driving run up field by Virgil van Dijk.

Salah added a third on the stroke of half-time when he raced onto a ball over the top from Trent Alexander-Arnold and deftly lifted it over Jonas Lossl.

In the second half, Juninho Bacuna and Daniel Sturridge each had a goal disallowed for offside at either end in the space of a minute.

Mane netted a second header in the 66th minute from Jordan Henderson's ball to the back post.

Salah restored his lead over Mane in the race for the Golden Boot in the 83rd minute when he converted Robertson's cross from close range.