Steve Kerr Jokes He's 'Worried' Patrick Beverley Will Get Whiplash from Flopping

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 25, 2019

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

On top of coaching the Golden State Warriors to modern NBA dynasty status, Steve Kerr will go down in history as a legend for his unfailing quick wit. 

The latest example came Thursday when Kerr was asked about Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley's role in the technical foul assessed to Warriors forward Draymond Green in Wednesday night's Game 5 home loss at Oracle Arena. 

"I worry he's gonna get whiplash on some of these flops," Kerr quipped.

Beverley goaded Green into a technical in the third quarter after going to the ground while defending the All-Star in the paint. The notoriously pesky defender drew a charge, and Green stepped over him as the two got tangled up while Beverley was still on his back.

It has been chippy all series between the Clippers and Warriors, as Beverley previously developed an on-court beef with Warriors two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant

The Clippers prevailed 129-121 to force a Game 6 on Friday at Staples Center, but Green was unfazed when meeting with reporters following the loss. "You think I give a damn about getting a tech?" he said in a video posted by NBA on ESPN.

