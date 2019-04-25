Clippers' Lou Williams on Warriors: 'It's Their Mistake for Looking Ahead'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams believes the Golden State Warriors were looking past their first-round series in Wednesday's 129-121 Game 5 loss to L.A.

Williams told reporters: "For us, our focus was to come in, extend the series and get another win. ... It's their mistake for looking ahead. So that's on them."

Golden State now holds a 3-2 lead with the series heading back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday. With Wednesday's loss and a blown 31-point lead in their Game 2 defeat, the Warriors are showing vulnerability despite having won two consecutive NBA championships and three of the past four.

