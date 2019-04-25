Clippers' Lou Williams on Warriors: 'It's Their Mistake for Looking Ahead'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 24: Lou Williams #23 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams believes the Golden State Warriors were looking past their first-round series in Wednesday's 129-121 Game 5 loss to L.A.

Williams told reporters: "For us, our focus was to come in, extend the series and get another win. ... It's their mistake for looking ahead. So that's on them."

Golden State now holds a 3-2 lead with the series heading back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday. With Wednesday's loss and a blown 31-point lead in their Game 2 defeat, the Warriors are showing vulnerability despite having won two consecutive NBA championships and three of the past four.

