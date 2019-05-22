Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Returns to IL with Calf Injury Amid Rehab Stint

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton's injury-plagued season took another bad turn after he was scratched from a rehab assignment with their High-A affiliate in Tampa.

The team announced Stanton is dealing with tightness in his left calf.



Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday the team didn't believe Stanton's injury was serious and they were expecting him to play Wednesday.

Instead, Stanton will be shut down for the time being as he continues to hit hurdles on his road back from the injured list.

Stanton has been limited to three games this season with a biceps strain and corresponding shoulder injury that landed him on the injured list.

The 2017 National League MVP is one of several high-profile Yankees who have spent significant time on the IL this season, especially in the outfield. Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier have all dealt with injuries as well.

New York acquired Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins last year, and he is in the midst of his second season with the Yanks. Last season, Stanton hit .268 with 38 home runs and 100 RBI.

While it was among the most productive seasons of Stanton's career, it paled in comparison to what he did in 2017. In his final year with the Marlins, Stanton hit .281 with 59 homers and 132 RBI en route to being named National League MVP.

Stanton is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner who brings a different dimension to the Yankees' lineup when he is healthy.

Like Judge, opposing pitchers always have to be cognizant of the fact that he can go deep at any moment, and the mere threat of that makes it more likely that those behind him and in front of him in the lineup will see more pitches to hit.

For as long as Stanton is out, look for Frazier to remain in right field with Hicks and Brett Gardner rounding out the starting outfield.