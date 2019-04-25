Doc Rivers: Lou Williams 'A Great Scorer, Just Like Curry, Just Like Durant'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams drew high praise from coach Doc Rivers after dropping 33 points to lead his team to a 129-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Wednesday.

"He's a great scorer, just like Curry, just like Durant," Rivers said of Williams after the game.

While Durant went off for 45 and Curry added 24, it was Williams who stole the show on this night.

The two-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year scored nine points in the final four minutes while going on an 8-0 run during a 63-second stretch after the Warriors took a 118-117 lead with 2:40 to play.

That clutch performance down the stretch helped Los Angeles hold off a second-half comeback by Golden State and keep its season alive.

Williams may not have the hardware that Durant (2013-14 NBA MVP, two-time Finals MVP) and Curry (two-time NBA MVP, three-time champion) have, but he has proved to be a productive player off the bench in his career. In fact, Williams became the NBA's all-time leading scorer off the bench, passing Steph's father, Dell Curry.

The 32-year-old averaged 20.0 points this season, upping his career average to 14.2 PPG.

If the Clippers are going to fully rally from a 3-1 series hole, Williams will likely play a key role in the comeback. Wednesday's outburst improved Los Angeles to 2-0 this series when Williams scores more than 30 points and 0-3 when he doesn't.